KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA) Stock Price Down 0.9%

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.21 and last traded at $23.21. 418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KEUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon EUA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted EUA carbon credit futures index. KEUA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

