Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Shares Up 5.6%

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 24,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 791,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 660.96% and a negative return on equity of 598.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

