Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Stock Price Up 0%

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.79 and last traded at $36.68. 3,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 8,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 million, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 31,170 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (PGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that invests in US large-cap growth companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PGRO was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

