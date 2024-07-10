1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Shares Down 1.6%

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 112,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 139,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th.

1stdibs.Com Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $170.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1stdibs.Com

In other 1stdibs.Com news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $26,671.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,436.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 45,420 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $227,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,421 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $26,671.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,436.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,130,472 shares of company stock valued at $21,496,879. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 86,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,259,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 85,757 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 3,859,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 77,197 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 111,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

