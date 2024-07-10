Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) Shares Down 4.7%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.01. 31,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 536,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Infobird Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37.

Infobird Company Profile

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

