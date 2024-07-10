Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 31,718 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 246% compared to the average volume of 9,167 call options.

ZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

ZI opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,345,913.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at $225,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,474 shares of company stock worth $205,379 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,026,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 255,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 181,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

