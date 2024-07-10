Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $42.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $112,903,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Match Group by 17,295.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,155,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,240 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Match Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,275,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,646 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,613,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Match Group by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,566,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,576 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74. Match Group has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

