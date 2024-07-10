Analysts Set Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) PT at $197.92

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $135.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.58 and a 200 day moving average of $142.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.03, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $109.48 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 141.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 905.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Chart Industries by 509.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

