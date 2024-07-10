Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives $70.47 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.47.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Walmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Insider Activity at Walmart

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,956 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,308 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,039,000 after purchasing an additional 143,532 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26. Walmart has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.