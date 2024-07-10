WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $51.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 373.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 38,925 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 63,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,434,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,958 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 26,569 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSC stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.82. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

