Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $29.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWEN. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Marathon Capitl reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy
Clearway Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71.
Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.26 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Clearway Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.49%.
About Clearway Energy
Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.
