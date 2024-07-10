SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives $6.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.63.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.72. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $15.27.
SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $230.23 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.
