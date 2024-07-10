Brokerages Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target at $4.13

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.03.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Angi stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. Angi has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $25,023.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,877.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 35,244 shares of company stock valued at $70,958 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Angi by 21.4% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 96,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Angi by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,722,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 95,514 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Angi by 3.5% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the first quarter worth about $1,234,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the first quarter worth about $162,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

