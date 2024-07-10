Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Receives $8.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.83.

LAAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LAAC

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of LAAC opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAAC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.