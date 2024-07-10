SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives $6.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.63.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 178.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $929.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $230.23 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

