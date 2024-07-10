Brokerages Set Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Target Price at $5.67

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.35 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.24.
Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.06% and a negative return on equity of 182.55%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.
