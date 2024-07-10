Brokerages Set Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Target Price at $5.67

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,960 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 92,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.35 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.06% and a negative return on equity of 182.55%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

