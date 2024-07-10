Brokerages Set WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) PT at $51.00

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WSC stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.82.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

