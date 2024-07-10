Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Receives $43.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.17.

SYRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

SYRE stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52. Spyre Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.94.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

