Brokerages Set Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Price Target at $45.60

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $429,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,529 shares of company stock valued at $341,387. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at $55,623,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 506.3% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 394,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,852,000 after buying an additional 329,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,502,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 470.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 224,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,232,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,591,000 after acquiring an additional 88,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.97. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $45.99.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

