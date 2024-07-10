Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Clearway Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWEN stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $28.71. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.25. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.26 million. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 248.49%.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

