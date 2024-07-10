Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Head to Head Survey

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) and Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBIZ and Paymentus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $1.59 billion 2.33 $120.97 million $2.47 29.90 Paymentus $614.49 million 3.73 $22.32 million $0.23 80.35

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Paymentus. CBIZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paymentus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 7.65% 15.43% 5.96% Paymentus 4.43% 8.74% 7.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Paymentus shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of CBIZ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 87.8% of Paymentus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CBIZ has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paymentus has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CBIZ and Paymentus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 1 0 0 2.00 Paymentus 0 7 1 1 2.33

CBIZ currently has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.69%. Paymentus has a consensus target price of $19.06, indicating a potential upside of 3.15%. Given Paymentus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paymentus is more favorable than CBIZ.

Summary

Paymentus beats CBIZ on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform. Its platform's payment processing includes credit cards, debit cards, eChecks, and digital wallets. It serves utility, financial service, government, insurance, telecommunication, real estate management, education, consumer finance, healthcare, and small business industries. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

