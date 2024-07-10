Analysts Set Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Price Target at C$24.44

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC cut Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$26.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$893.55 million, a PE ratio of -93.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$15.48 and a 12-month high of C$26.33.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.02. Park Lawn had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of C$102.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$102.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.084724 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

