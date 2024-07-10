Analysts Set Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF) Target Price at C$11.17

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPLF shares. CIBC cut Copperleaf Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

In other news, Senior Officer Linda M. Lupini sold 4,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.80, for a total transaction of C$52,769.60. Corporate insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

CPLF opened at C$11.94 on Friday. Copperleaf Technologies has a 52 week low of C$4.94 and a 52 week high of C$11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.64. The firm has a market cap of C$886.55 million, a P/E ratio of -33.17, a P/E/G ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

