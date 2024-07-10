Brokerages Set Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) PT at $22.67

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AY shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.87 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 386.96%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

