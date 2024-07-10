Analysts Set Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target at $4.50

Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Matterport alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTTR

Matterport Trading Down 1.2 %

Matterport stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. Matterport has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.59%. Equities analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 209,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $922,483.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,695,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,297,287.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 209,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $922,483.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,695,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,297,287.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 475,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,344. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the first quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 31.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 116.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 208,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 112,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.