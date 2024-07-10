Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Free Report) shot up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.57 and last traded at $108.57. 7 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.64.

Lassonde Industries Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.09.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides cranberry sauces; and specialty food products, such as pasta sauces, soups, and fondue broths and sauces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.