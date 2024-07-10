Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 8,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 45,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Facedrive Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

About Facedrive

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. The company offers Facedrive Foods, a B2C food delivery platform connecting restaurants with customers, as well as selling for restaurant industry supply items; Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business; Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform for people working on the environment protection and offsetting the carbon emission.

