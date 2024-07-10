Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Trading 4.1% Higher

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. 1,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Suncorp Group Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

