Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.04 and last traded at $30.89. Approximately 4,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

Clough Select Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Select Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clough Select Equity ETF stock. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 154,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,000. Waverly Advisors LLC owned about 30.85% of Clough Select Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Clough Select Equity ETF

The Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (CBSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have positive environmental, social and governance attributes as viewed by the fund adviser.

