ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Trading Down 1%

Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.99. 43,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 327,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,052 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 4.87% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.
