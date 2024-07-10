Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Trading Up 1.8%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 23,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 194,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Else Nutrition Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $20.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter. Else Nutrition had a negative net margin of 161.78% and a negative return on equity of 227.97%.

About Else Nutrition

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children's, and adults in North America, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers baby and toddler snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby and toddler nutrition formula products; kids and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products for babies, as well as toddler drink for toddlers ages 12-36 months; and follow-on formula for infants.

