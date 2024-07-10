Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Shares Up 0.1%

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.51. Approximately 35,718 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 29,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 million, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.91.

About Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.