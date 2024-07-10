Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Shares Up 0.1%

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.51. Approximately 35,718 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 29,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 million, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.91.
About Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF
The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
