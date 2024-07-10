EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Trading Down 4.5%

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 1,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22.

EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college.

