CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Trading Down 17.8%

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 17.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 900% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile
CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.3 billion as at 31 December 2023. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.
