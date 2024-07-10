Saras (OTCMKTS:SAAFY) Trading Down 1.5%

Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.62. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95.
Saras S.p.A. engages in the oil refinery business in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Industrial & Marketing; and Renewables segments. It also sells and distributes oil products, such as diesel, gasoline, diesel fuel for heating, liquefied petroleum gas, virgin naphtha, bunkering, and aviation fuel.
