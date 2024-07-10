Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Synchrony Financial traded as high as $48.89 and last traded at $48.89, with a volume of 1044465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 53,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $2,882,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

