Hello Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,838 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 390% compared to the typical daily volume of 988 put options.

Hello Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $957.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Hello Group has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $11.12.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Hello Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hello Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hello Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,377,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,781,000 after buying an additional 1,538,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,274,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,711,000 after acquiring an additional 555,602 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,277,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 571,840 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hello Group by 994.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,617,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,500 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Hello Group by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,001,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 654,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

