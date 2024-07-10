iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives $3.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.
IHRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $1.70 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on iHeartMedia
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of IHRT opened at $1.08 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $799.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
iHeartMedia Company Profile
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iHeartMedia
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.