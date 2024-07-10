iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives $3.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $1.70 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the first quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 20,607 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 169.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHRT opened at $1.08 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $799.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

