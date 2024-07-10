Analysts Set BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) PT at $8.00

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
NYSE BRCC opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. BRC has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.22.
BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BRC had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
