Analysts Set BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) PT at $8.00

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRCC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the third quarter worth $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BRC by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of BRC by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BRC by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRCC opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. BRC has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.22.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BRC had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

