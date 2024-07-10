Brokerages Set iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target at $3.00

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of research firms have commented on IHRT. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $1.70 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IHRT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 20,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHRT opened at $1.08 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $156.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $799.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iHeartMedia

(Get Free Report

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.