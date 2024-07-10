Brokerages Set EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) PT at $23.00

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SATS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

SATS stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.71.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,707,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,338,000 after buying an additional 9,661,167 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,505,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,703,000 after buying an additional 424,259 shares during the period. Pennant Select LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,892,000. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $35,679,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at $21,375,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

