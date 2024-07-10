Analysts Set Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) PT at $19.93

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

NYSE BXMT opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 8,266.67%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $79,025.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $79,025.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,057 shares of company stock worth $191,141 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 66.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

