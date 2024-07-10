Analysts Set Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Target Price at $14.00

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTAL shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Metals Acquisition from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,572,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 272,727 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Metals Acquisition by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,898 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,970,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Metals Acquisition by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 687,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTAL opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.31. Metals Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

