Analysts Set Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Target Price at $14.00

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTAL shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Metals Acquisition from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.
Shares of NYSE:MTAL opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.31. Metals Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89.
Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
