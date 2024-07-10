American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AHR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

AHR opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CEO Danny Prosky bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,328.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth about $88,504,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth about $63,269,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,337,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,125,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,381,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

