ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Receives C$61.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.29.

ATS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on ATS from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of ATS in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

ATS Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE ATS opened at C$44.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.45. ATS has a 52-week low of C$41.12 and a 52-week high of C$64.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.86.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.10. ATS had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of C$791.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$721.72 million. Analysts anticipate that ATS will post 2.2395626 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

