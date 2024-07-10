Brokerages Set KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) PT at $11.82

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $9.27 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $642.19 million, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 364.56, a current ratio of 364.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $151.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.39%.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21,842.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $54,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.