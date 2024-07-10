FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives $49.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.30.

Several brokerages have commented on FORM. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other FormFactor news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,266.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,394 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,007,000 after purchasing an additional 224,599 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,091,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,942,000 after purchasing an additional 37,781 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 7.2% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,867,000 after acquiring an additional 140,223 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,387,000 after acquiring an additional 862,885 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,493,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,156,000 after acquiring an additional 76,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $61.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

