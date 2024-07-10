Analysts Set WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) PT at $8.09

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WW shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get WW International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WW

WW International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. WW International has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $91.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.66.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $206.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WW International will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in WW International by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 252,267 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in WW International during the fourth quarter worth about $993,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the first quarter worth about $185,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in WW International by 229.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 79,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WW International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.