ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,043.00.
ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ASML
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML
ASML Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,059.97 on Wednesday. ASML has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,087.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $987.73 and a 200-day moving average of $924.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.
ASML Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ASML
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.