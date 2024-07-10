ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,043.00.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 48,040.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 41.1% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,059.97 on Wednesday. ASML has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,087.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $987.73 and a 200-day moving average of $924.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

