Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MU opened at $131.14 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.95.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $783,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,483,154.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,730 shares of company stock valued at $31,063,449. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

